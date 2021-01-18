Alsum, Myrna Lea

OOSTBURG—Myrna Lea Alsum, 76, of Oostburg, formerly of Randolph, went home to Jesus on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pine Haven Christian Community – Haven Drive Campus. Myrna was born on September 12, 1944 to Walter and Jeanette (Fortrie) Bordewyk in Yankton, South Dakota. Myrna was united in marriage to Kenneth Andrew Alsum on December 28, 1962, in the Second Randolph Christian Reformed Church, where they were members and raised their boys. Dairy Farming was their life together, and Myrna was an excellent support to Ken in all his efforts to support the family. She worked staining woodwork in homes, and loved to paint and do ceramics. Myrna beautifully modeled Proverbs 31 in her life. She was a light for her Lord and Savior in all she did. She adored Ken, loved her family, instilled Christ into her children, and reached out beyond her family to share Christ in the community and world. Myrna served in church, was Coffee Break director, and traveled the world for the Bible League International. She loved to read, opened her home in hospitality, and studied the scriptures with many. Friday evening at 9:00 PM Myrna looked into the face of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and heard Him say to her, “Well done good and faithful servant!” Myrna is survived by her three sons and 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren: Scott (Lona) Alsum, Randolph, and their children, Benjamin (Rosie), Brittany, Luke, Levi, Lily; Mark (Sarah) Alsum, Randolph, and their children, Tyson (Tessa), Desirae, Paige, Cassandra, Kenneth; and Jason (Sarah) Alsum, Oostburg, and their children, Michael (Carly), Caleb (fiancé Emily), Matthew, Nathan, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Brooks Alsum of Ben, and Elexis Sobrilsky of Desirae; siblings, Keith (Dee) Bordewyk, Bonnie Vander Pol, Curtis (Jan) Bordewyk, Faye Aalsma; siblings-in-law, Gladyce Alsum, Don (Mariann) Alsum, Marvin (Joann) Alsum, Norm (Ruth) Alsum, Dorene (Nick) Hengeveld. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband; siblings-in-law; Dwight Vander Pol, Norb Aalsma, Gerald (Jennie) Alsum, and Bernard Alsum. A funeral service to celebrate Myrna’s home coming will be held at Second Christian Reformed church in Randolph on Saturday, January 23, at 11:30 AM. All are welcome to join via livestream by visiting www.wenig.live/myrnaalsum . A burial will take place at Randolph Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may greet the family at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg on Friday, January 22nd, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm and also on Saturday at Second Christian Reformed Church in Randolph from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Memorials – Bible League International For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Alsum family with arrangements