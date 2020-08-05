Alsum, Nelson Raymond

RANDOLPH - Nelson Raymond Alsum, age 85, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Randolph Health Services with family at his side.
Nelson was born on July 5, 1935, son of Raymond and Mary (Buteyn) Alsum. He graduated from East Friesland Country School. After 8th grade he quit school to work on the family farm. Nelson moved to Denver, Colo., where he worked for Cambridge Dairy delivering bottled milk. This is where he met his wife, Ruth. They were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1959, at the Christian Reformed Church in Ocheydan, Iowa. After marriage they moved back to Nelson's home town in Randolph, Wis. Once married they became foster parents to 29 children over a span of 19 years. He worked for Ted Tamminga hauling milk. He then worked for the Randolph Feed Mill for 33 years, driving semi and working in the Feed Mill. After retirement he enjoyed driving for the Randolph School District and Integrity Machines in Fox Lake, Wis. He loved to travel, taking many trips to the Amish Country and visiting Shipshewana, Ind. After retirement they enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Texas and Florida. Nelson's love for his children and grandchildren was very evident in never missing any of their events. He was always willing to run errands whenever needed. Nelson was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Randolph.
Nelson is survived by his wife, Ruth, of just short of 61 years; four daughters, Shelly (Darrell) Wiersma, Randolph, Tina (Richard) Paul, Randolph, Rhonda Dudley, Atlanta, Texas, Lori Stachovak, Glendale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Alicia (Dan) Pulvermacher, Tiffany (Jason) Lingle, Sam (Rebecca) Wiersma, Morgan Paul, Logan Paul, Maria, Justin, Eric; eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruby (Larry) Brunk; brothers-in-law, Verlyn (Sharon) Jacobsma, Harold Los; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; two sisters, in infancy; brother, Howard Alsum; nephew, Glenn Alsum; two sisters, Trena Mae Fischer and Rosalyn Los; and grandson, Jason Pruitt.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 South High Street, Randolph.
A funeral service for Nelson will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH with Rev. Luke Baehr officiating. Burial to follow at the Randolph Cemetery.
Memorial fund has been established to the Randolph Christian School and First Reformed Church of Randolph.
Family would like to thank the staff of Randolph Health Services for the wonderful care during Nelson's stay.
Because of the COVID-19 mandate, those wishing to pay their respects to the family, please wear a mask. If you do not have one, one will be provided or you're welcome to hear the service in the parking lot of the First Reformed Church and tune your radio to 91.5 FM.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith."
Randolph Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
