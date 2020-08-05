Alsum, Nelson Raymond

Nelson was born on July 5, 1935, son of Raymond and Mary (Buteyn) Alsum. He graduated from East Friesland Country School. After 8th grade he quit school to work on the family farm. Nelson moved to Denver, Colo., where he worked for Cambridge Dairy delivering bottled milk. This is where he met his wife, Ruth. They were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1959, at the Christian Reformed Church in Ocheydan, Iowa. After marriage they moved back to Nelson's home town in Randolph, Wis. Once married they became foster parents to 29 children over a span of 19 years. He worked for Ted Tamminga hauling milk. He then worked for the Randolph Feed Mill for 33 years, driving semi and working in the Feed Mill. After retirement he enjoyed driving for the Randolph School District and Integrity Machines in Fox Lake, Wis. He loved to travel, taking many trips to the Amish Country and visiting Shipshewana, Ind. After retirement they enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Texas and Florida. Nelson's love for his children and grandchildren was very evident in never missing any of their events. He was always willing to run errands whenever needed. Nelson was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Randolph.