Terry was born on Jan. 4, 1957, in Beaver Dam, Wis., son of Roy and Lucy (Smedema) Alsum. Terry was united in marriage to Diana Lawver on April 21, 1979, at the First Reformed Church in Friesland. Terry was a hardworking man and dedicated to his family; his passion in life was to help people. For 25 years, he was the coordinator in four different counties helping disabled adults. Terry enjoyed grilling and cooking for the family and spending time with the grandchildren. He was an avid Packers fan and loved tending to his garden and going fishing with family and friends. Terry was a devoted husband, dad, and Papa; he will be deeply missed by many. Terry was a member of First Reformed Church in Friesland.