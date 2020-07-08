Alt, Mary Jo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Mary Jo Alt, age 55, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2020 of natural causes.

Mary, daughter of Joseph “Merle” and Dorothy (Weidner) Alt was born Dec. 23, 1964 in Madison. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and furthered her studies by obtaining a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from UW-LaCrosse. Mary was a physical education teacher in Illinois at the elementary level. She enjoyed the simple things in life and enjoyed spending Tuesday's visiting her mom and attending family get togethers.

Survivors include her mother, Dorothy; siblings, Therese (Olaf) Wick, Ann (Juan) Lopez, Michelle (Salvador) Leon and Michael Alt; nieces and nephews, Jason, Kristin, Jordan, Joey, Jesse, Marcos, Sebastian; and great-nephew and niece, David and Ella. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, J. Merle Alt on May 14, 2019.

A private family service will be held at Redlin Funeral Home.