Alton “Muscles” Maas, 90, of Juneau, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, in Beaver Dam.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Juneau, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., at the church with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will follow at Juneau City Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted, by the Juneau American Legion Post #15.
Alton was born the son of William and Hertha (Schultz) Maas, on September 20, 1928, in Lebanon. On June 20, 1953, he was united in marriage with Dorothy Jean Talmage in Deer Park. Alton was a proud US Army veteran, and he was a member of the American Legion Post in Juneau, for over 50 years. He retired in 1993, after 46 ½ years of employment at Milbrew/ Sensient in Juneau.
Alton was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Juneau. He loved to go golfing, fishing, and bowling and enjoyed flowers and gardening.
He is survived by his four children; Barb (Bob) Zmek of Eagle River, Cindy French of Jackson, Darrell (Mary) Maas of Juneau, and Laura Maas of Watertown, sister; Vernie (Robert) Prust, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren along with his feline friend; Ginger. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Alton was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, eight years to the day of Alton’s passing; infant brother Franklin; sisters Erna (Elmer), Bernice (Wally), and Grace (Dennis.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Juneau.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge and the staff from Generations Hospice, for their care.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
