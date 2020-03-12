Alvin “Al” H. Teletzke, 79, Watertown

WATERTOWN - Alvin “Al” H. Teletzke, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Watertown Health Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Rd, Hustisford, Wis., with Rev. Daniel Vojta officiating. Burial will take place in the Lowell Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family.

Alvin Harold Teletzke was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the son of Harold O. and Loretta H. (nee Rennhack) Teletzke. He was a 1958 graduate of Dodgeland High School in Juneau. He was a dairy farmer for over 35 years at Radloff Farm in Hustisford. In 2003, he retired and moved to Watertown to be by his daughter and son-in-law. Al was an avid Milwaukee Brewer, Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed bull-head fishing, gardening and playing sheepshead. He always had a smile on his face.