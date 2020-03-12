Alvin “Al” H. Teletzke, 79, Watertown

WATERTOWN - Alvin “Al” H. Teletzke, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Watertown Health Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Rd, Hustisford, Wis., with Rev. Daniel Vojta officiating. Burial will take place in the Lowell Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Alvin Harold Teletzke was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the son of Harold O. and Loretta H. (nee Rennhack) Teletzke. He was a 1958 graduate of Dodgeland High School in Juneau. He was a dairy farmer for over 35 years at Radloff Farm in Hustisford. In 2003, he retired and moved to Watertown to be by his daughter and son-in-law. Al was an avid Milwaukee Brewer, Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed bull-head fishing, gardening and playing sheepshead. He always had a smile on his face.
Al is survived by his children, Russell (Katherine) Teletzke of Burnett, Pam (Kevin) Christian of Watertown and Joyce (Matt) Berben of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Samantha Teletzke, Shane Teletzke, Melissa Larson and Eric Christian; five great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Watertown Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care.
