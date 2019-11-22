RIO - Alvin C. Fischer, Jr., 92 of Rio, went to his heavenly home in time for supper with his departed wife on Nov. 19, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
He was born Aug. 29, 1927, the eldest child of Alvin, Sr. and Lena (Erdman) Fischer. Alvin served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a crane operator in the Philippines from 1945 to 1947. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Griepentrog April 21, 1956. He was a lifelong area farmer and together with his wife, raised six children. Alvin was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served in several church council positions. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and gardening. He always shared produce with family and friends.
Survivors include his six children, David (Amy) Fischer, Joyce (Larry) Manthey, Martha (David) Walker, Barb (Brent) Hunter, Arnie (Darla) Fischer, and Glen (Melissa) Fischer; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred (David) Kehl of Waterloo and Viola Tiedt of Columbus; one brother, Richard (Carlyn) Fischer of Cambria; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lorraine in 2001; grandson, Brian; brothers, Edward and Rudolph; sister, Dorothy; and infant sister, Ruth; one sister-in-law, Shirley; and brothers-in-law, Ronald and Al; and good friend, Howard Bortz.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Columbia Healthcare Center for their care of our Dad. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
