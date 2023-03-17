Dec. 26, 1940—March 13, 2023

PORTAGE—Alvin J. Schultz, age 82, of Portage, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in the Township of Lewiston.

Alvin Schultz was born on December 26, 1940, in Wautoma, WI, the son of Wilbert R. and Violet M. (King) Schultz. He attended the Assembly of God Church where he was a Sunday school teacher, Sound Technician, and Deacon.

He was married to Karen L. Blount on August 19, 1961, in Portage. Alvin was a teacher in the Pardeeville School District for 16 years, a Field Supervisor for Del Monte in the summers before working at Del Monte full time until his retirement.

After retirement, he drove a dump truck and was a school bus driver. Growing up on a farm, he acquired a special love for John Deere tractors. He also had a love for trains. His greatest love was for God and his family, especially his two grandsons.

Survivors include his two daughters: Amy Schultz and Wendy (Warren) Hazard; son, Todd (Lynn) Schultz; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kasey) Hazard and Nathan (McKenna) Hazard; other relatives and close friends. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Karen Schultz; his parents, Wilbert and Violet Schultz; two brothers: Harley (Betty) Hansel and Elmer (Phyllis) Hansel; his sister, Norma (Bud) Ambrosich; and his cousin, Keith Schultz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the CrossPoint Assembly of God Church, 2727 County Road CX, Portage, with Rev. Brent Johnson, Rev. Scott Schroeder and Rev. Dale Hazard officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.

“There are three things in life I hold most dear, God, my family, and my trusty old John Deere.”

The family would like to thank Dr. Krumpos for his many years of care.