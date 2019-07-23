REEDSBURG - Alvin L. Astle, age 70, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1949, in Baraboo, the son of George and Marian (Reeves) Astle. Born and raised on a farm put nature into his soul. A farmer half his life gave him an appreciation for his beloved rose bushes, Farmall tractors, and apple trees. He loved his grandkids and was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. His family was always at the center of his heart.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jimmy; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Astle and LaVonne Astle.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Amos) Schrock of Hillsboro; son, Gene (Shelly) Astle of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Cheyenne Vesbach, Ashlyn Vesbach, Tristan Vesbach, Jared Astle, Tabitha Schrock, Tiffany Schrock, Savanna Astle, CJ Smith and Taylor Smith; sisters and brothers, Ruth (Marvin) Kruse of Reedsburg, John Astle of Cazenovia, Ray Astle and friend Elaine of Reedsburg, JoAnn (George) Henning of Broadhead, Roy Astle of Oregon, Tom (Rita) Astle of Lake Delton, Alice Laukant of Reedsburg, and Georgia Kay (Gary) Schara of North Freedom; several nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Alvin Astle will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Mike Gjefle officiating. Burial will be made in Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. There will be a time of fellowship at Alvin’s home at S3188 Ableman Road, Reedsburg. Memorials of remembrance may be made to GRACE (Greater Richland Area Cancer Eliminator) 11475 Caddie Lane, Blue River, WI 53518.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
