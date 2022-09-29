Jan. 20, 1931—Sep. 26, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Alyce J. Schoenwetter, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

The former Alyce Jeanne Schmoldt was born on January 20, 1931 in the town of Lowell, Dodge County, the daughter of Frederick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was united in marriage with Robert Schoenwetter of April 16, 1955 in Lowell, WI. Alyce grew up on the family farm. She worked many years at Hillside Hospital and the Lutheran Hospital. She was a leader for Girl and Boy Scouts. As a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School classes and served as Elder. After retirement began she volunteered many hours for Hillside Manor, BDCH and with fund raising projects for Partners of BDCH. She enjoyed time with family and friends, travel, time spent in her flower beds and she always had a good book close by. She spent many happy hours wood carving with friends at the Watermark.

She is survived by her husband Robert, son Brian of Beaver Dam; two daughters: Laurie (Bob) Schmidt of Beaver Dam and Pam (Rick) Theobald of South Elgin, IL; three grandchildren: Jeremy Schmidt, Kevin (Stephanie) Schmidt, and Amy Manske; great-granddaughter Nina Manske; her sister Eva Schmoldt, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Alyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; two brothers: Allen and Corliss; sisters: Bernice Norenberg, Loraine Kulke, and Gladys Schmoldt; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Alyce will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian Church, Beaver Dam with Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. Inurnment will be Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Alyce’s name be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.