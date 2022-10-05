Oct. 4, 1986—Oct. 3, 2022

PORTAGE – Amanda L. Stilwell (Melter), 35, of Portage, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Amanda was born on October 4, 1986, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Orian Eugene Melter. Amanda graduated Rio High School in 2005.

In 2010 she welcomed her pride and joy, Jayde, who changed her life forever. After high school she spent many years working in healthcare before transitioning to being a daycare provider.

Amanda enjoyed all sports, but her favorite sports to participate in were volleyball and softball. In fact, playing softball is where she met the love of her life, Jordan Stilwell, who she married on May 7, 2016. Even though Amanda was a talented athlete herself, she prided herself on being in the front row of all her children’s sporting events cheering them on to victory.

When not attending her children’s activities, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being active outdoors with those she loved. Amanda was also a huge sports fan and requests that everyone attending her funeral “please come in Bears, Brewers, or Badger gear!”

Amanda will be missed for her sharp tongue, quick wit, and contagious laugh. She was always up for a good time with friends and family and was often the life of the party. One of her favorite memories was traveling to Florida with Jayde and her sister, Angela, to spend quality time together and to watch Jayde fulfill one of her dreams of swimming with dolphins. Most importantly, those who were closest with her will miss her uncanny ability to detect when someone was in need and her willingness to help without questions asked.

Amanda strongly believed that her family was not always by blood, but by the positive people she surrounded herself with.

She is survived by her husband, Jordan Stilwell; children: Addison, Jayde, and Jordy; sister, Angela Swanson (Darrell Kapp); mother-in-law, Kim Stilwell; brother-in-law, Nick (Jill) Stilwell; sister-in-law, Katie (Jordan) Haueter; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Orian Eugene Melter; grandparents, Sydney and Shirley Jameson; and father-in-law, Jeff Stilwell.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, WI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.