Amberson, John W.

NEENAH - John W. Amberson, 79, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah, of heart-related complications and sepsis, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the son of the late John F. and Dorothy (Frank) Amberson. John was a 1959 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a degree from the School of Pharmacy in 1963. On Nov. 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda (Croninger) at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Together they raised two children in Waupun, Wis.
John worked at Waupun Correctional Institution for the majority of his career where he headed the Health Services Division. He went on to work at The Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca where he took pride in caring for America's heroes. John also worked for Morton Pharmacy in the Fox Valley.
He and his wife spent the last several years splitting time between their home in Neenah, to stay close to their son James of Madison, and, in the winter, they traveled to their home in Boca Raton, Fla., to be closer to their daughter, Michele, son-in-law, Steve, and grandson, Samuel Anapol. What family and friends will remember most about John is his kind and patient ways, curious mind and spirit for living life to its fullest.
In addition to his wife, children and grandson, John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Ruth Amberson of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his Uncle Clifford and Aunt Lucille (Frank) Hyne of Beaver Dam; many cherished uncles and aunts from his father's large family; and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, John's family encourages giving in memory of him to St. Gabriel Parish Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, WI 54956, www.stgabrielparish.com.
Thoughts and memories of him are welcomed by his family on John's Tribute Wall at www.hovcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)