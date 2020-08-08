Amberson, John W.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEENAH - John W. Amberson, 79, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah, of heart-related complications and sepsis, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the son of the late John F. and Dorothy (Frank) Amberson. John was a 1959 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a degree from the School of Pharmacy in 1963. On Nov. 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda (Croninger) at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Together they raised two children in Waupun, Wis.

John worked at Waupun Correctional Institution for the majority of his career where he headed the Health Services Division. He went on to work at The Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca where he took pride in caring for America's heroes. John also worked for Morton Pharmacy in the Fox Valley.