Amend, James "Jim" T.

PORTAGE - On Saturday, May 9, 2020, James "Jim" T. Amend, loving husband, father and loyal friend to many, passed away at the age of 69.

Jim was born to Bernard "BJ" Amend Sr. and Jane (Sweeney) Amend on November 7, 1950 in Portage. During his formative years, Jim attended St. Mary School and enjoyed fishing and skiing with his siblings on Lake Mason in Briggsville. He attended Portage High School and obtained a degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 1974. On May 29, 1976, Jim married the love of his life Terri Taylor of Portage. Jim and Terri enjoyed traveling and cheering on their beloved Badgers every Saturday in the fall. They raised two beautiful children together, Lindsay and Erik. There is nothing Jim enjoyed more than a cocktail cruise around Swan Lake with his wife, children and son-in-law, Kory.

Both personally and professionally, Jim was a man who made a business out of building and fostering relationships. Jim spent over 35 years in the plastics industry and did so with a high level of respect and empathy for those sitting across the boardroom from him. Professional, prepared and smart, he had an ability to connect to those around him and was comfortable in almost any setting. From the local watering hole, to the Northwoods supper club, to a fine dining restaurant, he was quick to share a story or display his signature wit.