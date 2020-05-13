Amend, James "Jim" T.

PORTAGE - On Saturday, May 9, 2020, James "Jim" T. Amend, loving husband, father and loyal friend to many, passed away at the age of 69.
Jim was born to Bernard "BJ" Amend Sr. and Jane (Sweeney) Amend on November 7, 1950 in Portage. During his formative years, Jim attended St. Mary School and enjoyed fishing and skiing with his siblings on Lake Mason in Briggsville. He attended Portage High School and obtained a degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 1974. On May 29, 1976, Jim married the love of his life Terri Taylor of Portage. Jim and Terri enjoyed traveling and cheering on their beloved Badgers every Saturday in the fall. They raised two beautiful children together, Lindsay and Erik. There is nothing Jim enjoyed more than a cocktail cruise around Swan Lake with his wife, children and son-in-law, Kory.
Both personally and professionally, Jim was a man who made a business out of building and fostering relationships. Jim spent over 35 years in the plastics industry and did so with a high level of respect and empathy for those sitting across the boardroom from him. Professional, prepared and smart, he had an ability to connect to those around him and was comfortable in almost any setting. From the local watering hole, to the Northwoods supper club, to a fine dining restaurant, he was quick to share a story or display his signature wit.
Jim displayed his unique generosity through his participation in many civic and charitable organizations. Jim served on the boards of Swan Lake and the Portage Country Club. He was a former Exalted Ruler of the Portage Elks Club and helped raise money for Easter Seals Wisconsin and Camp Wawbeek. Jim was a key organizer for "Carl's Dash to the Capitol", a fundraiser to support Portage community fourth grade student trips to the Wisconsin capitol building and Wisconsin Historical Society. Jim's impact on his family, friends and others was not singular, but exponential.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 44 years, Terri (Taylor) Amend; his two children: Lindsay (Kory) McCarthy and Erik Amend; his sister, Joanne Van Wie, and his brothers, Tom (Barb Chappell) Amend, Dan (Michelle) Amend, Tim (Dawn) Amend; his sisters-in-law, Pam Amend and Peggy Amend; his mother-in-law, Barbara Taylor; and his brothers-in-law, Thomas (Donna) Taylor and Peter (Paula) Taylor. He is also survived by many very dear nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, BJ and Bill; father-in-law, John Taylor; brother-in-law, John Van Wie and sisters-in-law, Sue Amend and Tricia Melcher.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all those who have offered their support and prayers. Also, to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care, who supported the family through Jim's illness.
A celebration of life will be held on a date to be determined. Since we are unable to gather, the family is asking people to share their favorite memories and photos of Jim. We encourage you to visit a Facebook page created in his memory: www.facebook.com/groups/jimamend/ or contact the family directly to schedule a virtual meeting.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)