Amend, James "Jim" T.

PORTAGE – James "Jim" T. Amend passed away on May 9, 2020. After a long year of waiting, the family will be holding a celebration of life to honor Jim on Saturday, May 29 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at THE NORTHSHORE RESTAURANT at the Portage Country Club. Please feel free to dress in casual attire, or even your favorite Badgers gear. The family is looking forward to hearing the many beloved memories of Jim.