Amend, Michael Rodger "Mike"

DEFOREST - Michael Rodger "Mike" Amend died quietly at home with his daughters by his side on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in DeForest, Wis., at the age of 76.

Mike was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Portage, Wis., to Irene (Amend) Porter and George Amend and was raised by Irene and Lawrence "Sporty" Porter. He graduated from Rio High School in 1962, as well as being a certified Printing Journeyman. He married Susan Epps, his high school sweetheart, in 1969. Mike and Sue lived in Rio, Wis., for most of their lives, with some time in Albany, Wis., and Oregon, Wis. Mike worked in Madison for the State of Wisconsin as a Printer for over 30 years, and after retirement, he took a job in Rio as a Janitor for the school system. His children remember him as someone with a quiet confidence that was always encouraging and helping someone.

Mike was an accomplished bowler and was proud of his awards and 300 game. He loved a good day, and even a bad day, on the golf course and often invited people to join him. He was a constant reader and loved hunting. His girls remember him as a big Packers fan who would take them to games every year he could. He loved his family and until the end wanted to make sure they were cared for.