Ammann, Karen Lea (Kundert)

SAUK CITY - Karen Lea Ammann, age 58, died suddenly Saturday April 25, 2020, at her home in Sauk City. Karen was born November 22, 1961, to Duane and Dorothy (Johnson) Kundert. She grew up in Sauk City, graduating from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. Karen was proud of her involvement and service as a “Jobs Daughter - Nurses Aid” when she was younger and later as an adult in the Recovery Community. Karen graduated from Madison Area Technical College with an Associates degree in Computer Programming. She spent many years managing the Madison KOA campground with her father.

Karen was a “People Person” and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people. Anyone who knew Karen knew she lived in a purple world, being gifted or purchasing almost anything that was PURPLE. Karen loved to dance and lived life to the very fullest. She was open, accepting, and always encouraged people to “be” who they are.

Karen is survived by her four children; Ty (Peggy) Stebbins of Deforest; Eric Stebbins of Windsor; Steven Thistle of Jackson, Miss.; Ashlea Thistle of Madison; her grandchildren Tristan Thistle, Henry and Whitman Stebbins; and a service dog Porthoz and cat Sokx.