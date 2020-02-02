Amy Jo Mossholder, 37, Portage / Wautoma

PORTAGE / WAUTOMA - Amy Jo Mossholder, age 37, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Wautoma.

Amy was born on May 16, 1982, in Madison, at St. Mary’s Hospital, the daughter of Daniel and Johanna (Elsner) Mossholder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her mother, Johanna (Dick) Gissal, Wautoma; her father, Daniel Mossholder, Portage; her sisters and brothers, Courtney (Keith Vantassel) Mossholder, Westfield, Seth Mossholder, Wautoma, and Abbey (Sean) Bernier, Wisconsin Dells; her Auntie, Jill (Llyle) McLain, Clinton, Wis.; her Uncle, Thomas Mossholder, Oxford; her nieces, Alicia Mossholder, Emily Vantassel, and Oliviana “Livi” Bernier; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marjory and Louis Picchi, and Donald and Clarice Mossholder.

Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Inurnment will be in the Spring of 2020 in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage. A gathering will be held and announced at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.

Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress. He brought them out of darkness and the deepest gloom and broke away their chains. Psalm 107:13-14

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes 430 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, Wisc. 53901 608-742-2126 Fax: 608-742-2127