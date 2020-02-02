Amy Jo Mossholder, 37, Portage / Wautoma

PORTAGE / WAUTOMA - Amy Jo Mossholder, age 37, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Wautoma.
Amy was born on May 16, 1982, in Madison, at St. Mary’s Hospital, the daughter of Daniel and Johanna (Elsner) Mossholder.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her mother, Johanna (Dick) Gissal, Wautoma; her father, Daniel Mossholder, Portage; her sisters and brothers, Courtney (Keith Vantassel) Mossholder, Westfield, Seth Mossholder, Wautoma, and Abbey (Sean) Bernier, Wisconsin Dells; her Auntie, Jill (Llyle) McLain, Clinton, Wis.; her Uncle, Thomas Mossholder, Oxford; her nieces, Alicia Mossholder, Emily Vantassel, and Oliviana “Livi” Bernier; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marjory and Louis Picchi, and Donald and Clarice Mossholder.
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Inurnment will be in the Spring of 2020 in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage. A gathering will be held and announced at the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.
Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress. He brought them out of darkness and the deepest gloom and broke away their chains. Psalm 107:13-14
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wisc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)