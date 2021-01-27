Anacker, James Robert

BELLEVUE, Neb. – James Robert Anacker, age 74, died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 24, 2020.

Jim was raised in Portage, Wis., and graduated from Portage High School in 1964. After graduation he attended Madison Area Technical College for commercial art. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1965, and in 1971 Jim entered into the Marine Corps Active Duty, stationed at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Calif.

Upon discharge he went to work for an antique art dealer in Chicago. He worked in that profession his whole life and eventually settled in Nebraska working for Century Antiques for many years before retiring.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Vearl and Virginia "Ginny" Hill Anacker; and his brother, William "Bill" Anacker. He is survived by many cousins and dear friends, especially Sue Mandler of Bellevue, Neb.; Robyn O'Rourke of Portage, Wis.; and Don Markofski of Alta Loma, Calif.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be held in Portage, in the summer, with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.