Anderson, Elwood "Woody"

BARABOO - Elwood "Woody" Anderson, age 91, of Baraboo, started his journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Elwood was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Aug. 8, 1930, to his parents, Hilda and Arthur Anderson. Elwood grew up in Sheboygan, where some his favorite memories were of the farm the family share cropped on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Elwood graduated from Sheboygan Central High School where he met the love of his life, Phyllis May Schroeder, and they married in 1950. Service in the Army during the Korean War interrupted their time for a couple of years, but in 1953 their first child, Cindy, arrived, followed by Joe and Michelle. Elwood received an apprentice certificate in electrical engineering. He moved his family to Verona, Wis., and went on to open his own business, Anderson and Associates Inc. The business included daughter, Cindy, son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Ann.