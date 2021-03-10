Anderson, Jenanne Inez

SUN PRAIRIE - Jenanne I. Anderson (nee Erickson), 72, of Sun Prairie, Wis., died peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2021. The daughter of the Rev. John Irving and Myrtle Anne (nee Hulting) Erickson, she was born on Jan. 19, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. Raised in Chicago, she graduated from North Park Academy in 1966 and subsequently earned her B.A. in art and English from North Park College (now North Park University) of Chicago in 1970. She was united in marriage with Dennis William Anderson on June 22, 1969, in Chicago. Following their honeymoon in the British Isles, the couple settled in Chicago with Jenanne managing The Beehive, an antique shop, for her mother. They and resided there until relocating to Wisconsin, first in Beaver Dam in 1977 and later in Sun Prairie in 2009.