Anderson, Joan Ruth

BARABOO - Mrs. Joan Ruth Anderson passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, of natural causes. She was 87 years old.
Since 1964 Mrs. Anderson lived in Baraboo, Wis., where her husband, the Rev. J. Philemon "Phil" Anderson, was pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church until his retirement in 1998. For the first nine years of her married life, Mrs. Anderson lived in St. Ignace, Mich., where her first two children were born and where her husband was pastor at the joint parish of Zion Lutheran Church, in St. Ignace, and of Trinity Lutheran Church in neighboring Brevort. In the Upper Peninsula and in Baraboo, Mrs. Anderson formed friendships and meaningful relationships that lasted throughout her life.
Joan Ruth (Nelson) Anderson was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Escanaba, Mich., the second of three children of Nels and Alice Nelson. There she was baptized, confirmed, and married in Bethany Lutheran Church. In 1952 she graduated from Escanaba High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She then entered a program of nurses training at Lutheran Hospital in Moline, Ill., and was capped in 1955 as a registered nurse.
On Sept. 17, 1955, Miss Nelson was joined in marriage to J. Philemon Anderson, of St. Ignace. In an extremely happy and cooperative marriage, "Pastor and Joan" worked side by side in St. Ignace, Brevort, and Baraboo, to serve, support, comfort, and religiously inspire their parishioners. As parents they bestowed immense and lifelong love, guidance, and attention upon their children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters.
For many years Mrs. Anderson served as choir director at Zion and for over 30 years was secretary at St Paul's. In her children's schools she volunteered her professional nursing skills for health screenings and testing. She treasured her many friendships and enjoyed spending meaningful time with those people. Mrs. Anderson enjoyed baking family recipes, especially Swedish coffee bread – a delicious family favorite - from her immigrant grandmother, Wendla Sofia Johansdotter. In 1980 Joan and Phil traveled to Sweden for their 25th wedding anniversary and visited many relatives in their ancestral homes. Mrs. Anderson was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and always dressed in loyal colors for the games. She took great pride in her home, decorated and prepared wonderful meals for the holidays, and tended the many flowers she planted. Mrs. Anderson lived and led by loving example, and dedicated her life's priorities to her family, friends, and parishioners.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her father, Nels; mother, Alice; brother, Dick Nelson and his wife, Lois; and sister, Mary Thurber and her husband, Wint. Her survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Phil; daughter, Susan (Earle) Simpson of Baraboo; sons, Richard (Judy) Anderson of Lake Tapps, Wash., and Steven (Kristin) Andersson of Upper Arlington, Ohio; grandchildren, Sara (Christian) Lindemann, Carl Anderson, Hanna and Betsy Andersson; great-granddaughters, Addison and Kennedy Lindemann; cousin, Leroy Johnson and his wife, Verna; sister-in-law, Miriam Johnson; nephews, Rick Nelson, Tim and Matt Thurber, Phil Johnson; and niece, Paula Johnson, together with their families.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's in Mrs. Anderson's memory. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
