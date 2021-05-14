Anderson, Joan Ruth

For many years Mrs. Anderson served as choir director at Zion and for over 30 years was secretary at St Paul's. In her children's schools she volunteered her professional nursing skills for health screenings and testing. She treasured her many friendships and enjoyed spending meaningful time with those people. Mrs. Anderson enjoyed baking family recipes, especially Swedish coffee bread – a delicious family favorite - from her immigrant grandmother, Wendla Sofia Johansdotter. In 1980 Joan and Phil traveled to Sweden for their 25th wedding anniversary and visited many relatives in their ancestral homes. Mrs. Anderson was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and always dressed in loyal colors for the games. She took great pride in her home, decorated and prepared wonderful meals for the holidays, and tended the many flowers she planted. Mrs. Anderson lived and led by loving example, and dedicated her life's priorities to her family, friends, and parishioners.