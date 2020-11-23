Anderson, Kenneth

POYNETTE – Kenneth Anderson, 99, of Poynette, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Ken was born on July 30, 1921 to Elmer and Ruth Imo Jones Anderson in Newport, Indiana. He went to school at Clinton High School. He met his wife, Golda Waugh Anderson, through his friend and her cousin, and they were married on April 11, 1943 at the Inch Methodist Parsonage in Poynette. They raised four children on their farm.

Ken was a Sergeant in World War II, fighting in the European Theater of Operations and landing on Utah Beach on D-day. Ken was a member of the Poynette VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp. (This was a camp and you got a uniform like the army – paid $30, $25 went home and he got $5. Would repair fences for famers or make waterways – didn’t cost the farmer anything.)

In his later years, Ken’s pride and joy was his garden. At 99, he still planted the seeds on his hands and knees. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, but we take comfort knowing he is with his beloved Golda.