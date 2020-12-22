Anderson, Mark Orrin

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mark Orrin Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home with loved ones by his side.

He was born March 12, 1955, to Orrin K. and Patricia (Morton) Anderson in Wild Rose, Wis. He grew up in the Galesville and Wisconsin Dells areas and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1973. He married Peggy Peters in Portage, Wis., on Sept. 13, 1996.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; his mother, Patricia Anderson; his sister, Karen (Rocky) Cormican; his brothers, Paul (Joanne) Anderson, Tim (Chris) Anderson, Toby Anderson and Dave (Wendy) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his stepchildren, Nick (Betsy) Oksanen and Eric (Maryanne) Forler; six step-grandchildren; and loyal dog, Levi. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Orrin K. Anderson; and stepson, Jason Oksanen.