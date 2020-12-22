Anderson, Mark Orrin

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mark Orrin Anderson passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home with loved ones by his side.
He was born March 12, 1955, to Orrin K. and Patricia (Morton) Anderson in Wild Rose, Wis. He grew up in the Galesville and Wisconsin Dells areas and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1973. He married Peggy Peters in Portage, Wis., on Sept. 13, 1996.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; his mother, Patricia Anderson; his sister, Karen (Rocky) Cormican; his brothers, Paul (Joanne) Anderson, Tim (Chris) Anderson, Toby Anderson and Dave (Wendy) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his stepchildren, Nick (Betsy) Oksanen and Eric (Maryanne) Forler; six step-grandchildren; and loyal dog, Levi. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Orrin K. Anderson; and stepson, Jason Oksanen.
Mark was a talented painter. He was well known for many projects in the area. He was a co-manager, along with his brother Toby, for the Finch Motel in downtown Wisconsin Dells. He will be remembered for his model car building, lefse making, guitar playing, Christmas window stenciling, and several painting projects for his wife, mother, sister, and brothers. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle and also loved watching the Badgers and Packers football games. In 2012, he donated a kidney to save the life of his brother, Toby. Mark's smile, laugh, skills, and generosity will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank his oncologist, Dr. Duma and her staff at UW Hospital; Dr. Nathan Mustain, and his nurse, Linda, at SSM Baraboo clinic; and also Agrace Hospice program and nurse, Amy, for their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Private graveside services were held at Spring Grove Cemetery with Pastor Steve Keller officiating. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)