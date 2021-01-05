Anderson, Patricia Ann (Morton)

WISCONSIN DELLS—Patricia Ann (Morton) Anderson, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was born Sept. 25, 1931, to Attorney Edwin A. Morton and Lucile C. (Dunlap) Morton in Ossining, N.Y. The family lived in Croton-on Hudson, N.Y., until 1940. After moving to Virginia, Tennessee, the family settled in Baraboo, Wis., in 1944.
In 1948, Pat was chosen Miss Sauk County as part of the Sauk County Centennial celebration, and she won a scholarship to the Patricia Stevens School of Modeling in Milwaukee. After graduation from Baraboo High School in 1949, she went to Milwaukee to go to modeling school and to work to save money for college. She also took college courses at the Milwaukee Technical School to earn credits for college. In 1950, she entered the University of Wisconsin in Madison and worked her way through two years, employed by the Personnel Office of the Memorial Union. She met her future husband at the Union.
On June 14, 1952, she married Orrin K. Anderson, who graduated from the University and received his commission in the U.S. Army. They went to Fort Gordon, Ga., for two years, during which their first child, Karen, was born in 1953. Orrin was sent to Korea from 1954-1955, during which time their son, Mark, was born. From 1955 -1957 both parents worked in Madison to put Orrin through graduate school, where he received his master’s degree. The family moved to Galesville, Wis., where Orrin was cashier for the Bank of Galesville. During the 10 years they lived in Galesville, their sons, Paul, Tim and Toby, were born. Besides being a busy stay-at-home Mom, Pat took college credits from Winona, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis. In 1967, the family moved to Wisconsin Dells, where Orrin became the president of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. Shortly after moving, their son, David, was born. Pat was a proud wife and mother, taking part as a United Presbyterian Church Sunday school teacher, Church Elder, and Cub Scout Den Mother.
When her youngest son was through kindergarten, Pat returned to the University of Wisconsin in Madison to fulfill her lifelong dream of getting a degree. With the help and encouragement of her family, Pat graduated Cum Laude with a degree in secondary education. She taught speech and English in the Mauston High School for fifteen years, while also earning a master’s degree from UW-Madison. Pat retired from teaching in 1994.
During summer vacation Pat and her husband took several trips to Bar Harbor, Maine, Canada, and toured England, France, Scotland, and Wales. After retirement, the couple spent weeks in California in the winter, but always enjoyed coming back home.
Pat’s husband, Orrin, passed away in 2002, a few months after they had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Lucile Morton; her beloved husband, Orrin; her son, Mark Anderson; her brother-in-law, Robert Amundson; and her sister-in-law LuVerne Norlin.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Rocky) Cormican, Baraboo, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Peggy Anderson, Wisconsin Dells; her sons, Paul (Joanne) Anderson, Baraboo, Wis., Tim (Chris) Anderson, Green Bay, Wis., Toby Anderson, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Dave (Wendy) Anderson, Germantown, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and loyal companion, Cody. She is further survived by a sister, Jane Amundson, Madison, Wis.; a brother, Frank W. Morton, Sterling, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Ron (Judy) Anderson, St. Charles, Ill., and Dennis Anderson, Wautoma, Wis.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pat will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her love for her family, her roses, her love of books, her special birthday cakes, sweet rolls, and fudge.
Her family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Lisa Lepeak, and her staff at SSM St. Clare Hospital; Dr. Nathan Mustain and his nurse, Linda, at SSM Baraboo Clinic; SSM Hospice at Home, especially Nicole, Tina, Kay, Yvonne and Ashleigh; and Hospice House, for the wonderful supportive care she received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Presbyterian Church, Wisconsin Dells, the Kilbourn Public Library, or the UW School of Education.
Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, with the Pastor Steven G. Keller officiating. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Redlin Funeral Home of Baraboo, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)