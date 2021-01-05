Anderson, Patricia Ann (Morton)

In 1948, Pat was chosen Miss Sauk County as part of the Sauk County Centennial celebration, and she won a scholarship to the Patricia Stevens School of Modeling in Milwaukee. After graduation from Baraboo High School in 1949, she went to Milwaukee to go to modeling school and to work to save money for college. She also took college courses at the Milwaukee Technical School to earn credits for college. In 1950, she entered the University of Wisconsin in Madison and worked her way through two years, employed by the Personnel Office of the Memorial Union. She met her future husband at the Union.

On June 14, 1952, she married Orrin K. Anderson, who graduated from the University and received his commission in the U.S. Army. They went to Fort Gordon, Ga., for two years, during which their first child, Karen, was born in 1953. Orrin was sent to Korea from 1954-1955, during which time their son, Mark, was born. From 1955 -1957 both parents worked in Madison to put Orrin through graduate school, where he received his master’s degree. The family moved to Galesville, Wis., where Orrin was cashier for the Bank of Galesville. During the 10 years they lived in Galesville, their sons, Paul, Tim and Toby, were born. Besides being a busy stay-at-home Mom, Pat took college credits from Winona, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis. In 1967, the family moved to Wisconsin Dells, where Orrin became the president of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. Shortly after moving, their son, David, was born. Pat was a proud wife and mother, taking part as a United Presbyterian Church Sunday school teacher, Church Elder, and Cub Scout Den Mother.