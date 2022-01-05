Anderson, Phillip

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at NEWPORT LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. William Grimm officiating. Visitation will be held at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, Jan. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Phillip was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., the son of Robert and Fern (Hammon) Anderson. He married Margery Roney on Sept. 19, 1959, in Wisconsin Dells. Phillip worked hard his entire life in downtown Wisconsin Dells, managing several retail stores and owning a retail business/storefront, formally known as Holiday House Gifts and Gallery. He will be remembered by his many employees as a boss who had a great sense of humor and made working for him an enjoyable working experience. Phil had many hobbies and was always busy. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, woodworking, coin collecting, fishing, spending time with family and traveling with his wife. He took pride in sharing his knowledge of these many skills and hobbies with his children and grandchildren. He loved living on the lake, feeding his birds and welcoming his family and friends to enjoy the lake with him.