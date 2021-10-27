Anderson, Virginia L. (Cross)

MADISON - Virginia (Cross) Anderson has finally had her prayers answered and departed from this Earth. She was born on Jan. 20, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn. Dancing was her first passion, performing through high school and college, but she was an "outdoorsy tomboy" and nature lover as well. She attended Carlton College and Bemidji State Teachers College, where she met and married Keith Anderson. In 1951 they moved to Baraboo with the first two of their four children: Lynne, Keith "Scott" (deceased), Craig and Wendy (deceased). She was a Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Youth Fellowship leader. She was a member of the Theatre Guild and acted in several plays in the '50s and '60s.

You may have known "Ginnie" from the Crane Foundation where she was a tour guide for many years, or from one of Baraboo's elementary schools where she was an aide. Maybe you knew her from P.E.O. She was the occupational therapist at St. Mary's Ringling Manor for 13 years. She loved working for Dr. Hansel as well.

In her later years, she enjoyed attending most of the Al Ringling Theatre and Circus World Museum events.