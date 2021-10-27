Anderson, Virginia L. (Cross)

MADISON - Virginia (Cross) Anderson has finally had her prayers answered and departed from this Earth. She was born on Jan. 20, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn. Dancing was her first passion, performing through high school and college, but she was an "outdoorsy tomboy" and nature lover as well. She attended Carlton College and Bemidji State Teachers College, where she met and married Keith Anderson. In 1951 they moved to Baraboo with the first two of their four children: Lynne, Keith "Scott" (deceased), Craig and Wendy (deceased). She was a Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Youth Fellowship leader. She was a member of the Theatre Guild and acted in several plays in the '50s and '60s.
You may have known "Ginnie" from the Crane Foundation where she was a tour guide for many years, or from one of Baraboo's elementary schools where she was an aide. Maybe you knew her from P.E.O. She was the occupational therapist at St. Mary's Ringling Manor for 13 years. She loved working for Dr. Hansel as well.
In her later years, she enjoyed attending most of the Al Ringling Theatre and Circus World Museum events.
She always loved bookstores, children, snakes, the circus and elephants, music, swimming and "The North," from Alaska to Nova Scotia. She also traveled in Europe several times. Her mother, Madeleine Fuelliade (Harry G.) Cross, was from LeMans and Paris, and Ginnie was proud of her French heritage. She made friends with various circus elephants and helped feed them and was even allowed to ride one a few times. She took her kids to see them arrive by train in the dark, stroll through the streets of Baraboo and erect the Big Top. She was a great practical joker, and when dementia took hold, she still maintained that humor.
With most of her friends gone, she moved to Madison, at 89, to live with her daughter. There she spent many hours watching the lake, kite surfers, dog walkers, and enjoying Olbrich Gardens and her five great-grandkids. Her last two and a half years were spent at Madison Pointe Senior Living where the staff put up with her antics in such a kind and loving way. Thank you ALL, so much. Donations can be made to the International Crane Foundation in Ginnie's name.
(This is a brief tribute! "No obituary! Who cares? Why? Pfffft?" Says Ginnie.)
