Andler, John T.

John was the absolute best brother that two sisters ever could have and, as the only son in the family, he brought light and joy to his parents every minute of every day. John was the best uncle in the world to his niece, Natalie, and nephew, Jack. Survivors include his parents, John and Sue of Beaver Dam; his two sisters, Beth (Rob) Jens of Beaver Dam and Sarah (Grant) Frautschi of Madison; niece, Natalie Jens; nephew, Jack Jens; other relatives and countless friends. Many of his most treasured friendships were lifelong; some developed and became rock-solid in adulthood, some were brief along the way, but every single friendship was meaningful to John and never forgotten. The family would like to extend a special thank you to John's brother in spirit, Brian Waddell, and are grateful for his heart of gold that always shines so brightly. A private family memorial Mass will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba. The Rev. John Radetski will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery at a later date. Since a large celebration of life will not be held, the family asks John's friends and loved ones to remember all the great times they shared with John, tell all the stories, have so many good laughs, and raise a glass occasionally to one of the kindest, funniest and most dear people to walk among us. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.