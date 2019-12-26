Andrew "Andy" Dominik, 59, Beaver Dam

Dominik, Andrew "Andy" BEAVER DAM - Andrew "Andy" Dominik, age 59, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

The visitation will be at Edgewood Community Church, 201 Edgewood Drive, in Waupun on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Monday at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Knowlton officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.