Andrew “Andy” J. Luther, 57, of Baraboo, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis.
Andy was born to Fred and Judy (Melby) Luther on Aug. 2, 1962, in Baraboo. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Baraboo. He was a member of the Baraboo High School Class of 1980. He attended UW-Baraboo before transferring to UW-Madison.
Andy was a gifted actor and performed in multiple theatre productions in Baraboo and Madison. With his wonderful sense of humor, it’s not surprising that he also did stand-up comedy and served as an emcee at community events. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and other worthy causes. As the BHS Class of 1980 prepares for its 40-year class reunion in 2020, the planning committee will miss Andy’s input – it will also miss his jovial wit as the event’s emcee – a role he’s held each reunion. He often piqued the curiosity or raised the ire of readers through letters to the editor in the local paper. Andy had the intellect but lacked the stomach to become a doctor. He quickly realized a career in medicine wasn’t an option given that he fainted at the sight of blood. His breadth of knowledge made him a keen Jeopardy fan, and he scored well on the tests for aspiring Jeopardy contestants. Watching Jeopardy was an afternoon ritual Andy and Fred enjoyed. Andy was also a diehard Badgers and Packers fan.
He is survived by his brother, Eric (Pat), of Baraboo; four nephews, Alex, Dylan, Ben, and Chris (Leanna); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved golden lab, Maggie.
A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 2nd St. in Baraboo, at 11 a.m. with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Andy’s name to the Creative Alliance of Baraboo, Baraboo Theatre Guild, the UW-Baraboo/Sauk County drama department, a humane society of donor’s choice, an organization devoted to pancreatic cancer research or Agrace Hospice.
Through the acts of those who surrounded Andy with love, support through visits and prayers over the past five months, it was obvious that he had touched the lives of many people, and he will be missed. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
