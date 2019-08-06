Andrew P. Wersal, age 74, of New Glarus passed away as a result of a pulmonary embolism on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on December 22, 1944 the son of Clifford and Delores (Wick) Wersal in Reedsburg. Andy graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1963, and then served in the United States Army in Germany. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he graduated from the MATC Autobody Program. Andy owned and operated New Glarus Auto Body for many years. He married Patty Reedy on August 11, 2001 and worked with Patty as the miller at the Rainbow Fleece Farm outside New Glarus. Some of Andy’s favorite things were the Minnesota Vikings, vintage Oliver tractors, classic cars, and black percherons. He enjoyed attending Amish frolics and meeting people at the Eastside Madison Farmer’s Market.
Andy is survived by his wife, Patty Reedy; sons, Jeff (Cheryl Gokey) Wersal, Matt Wersal; daughter, Tricia (Ben Rogers) Wersal; grandchildren, Caleb and Grace Wersal. He is further survived by his mother, Delores Wersal; brother, Don (Bonnie) Wersal; sister, Nancy (Norman) Arcand; aunts, Carolyn (Dwayne) Giles and Helen Wick; nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Leland and Gordon
A celebration of the life and times of Andy Wersal will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus, WI.
The ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of New Glarus is assisting the family.
