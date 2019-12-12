Andrew R. Parbs, age 55, of Lowell

Andrew was born on Dec. 11, 1964, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Alta (Catterton) Parbs. He graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale in 1983. On May 19, 1990, Andy was united in marriage with Nancy Gasper in Milwaukee. Preferring the rural life to city life, they moved to Lowell about 20 years ago. Andy worked for Signicast in Hartford for many years and was currently working at American Packaging in Columbus. He enjoyed working with his hands and learning how things worked. He applied his knowledge by using his imagination and skills to fabricate many things throughout his life. For example, he loved to grill so he made his own design and fabricated his own grill. Whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or walking his property, Andy loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed driving one of the boats for the Beaver Dam Must-Skis. More, than anything, he loved his wife and children.