Andrew R. Parbs, age 55, of Lowell

Andrew R. Parbs, age 55, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Lowell from esophageal cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Visitation for Andy will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 4:00 pm with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Lowell.
You have free articles remaining.
Andrew was born on Dec. 11, 1964, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Alta (Catterton) Parbs. He graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale in 1983. On May 19, 1990, Andy was united in marriage with Nancy Gasper in Milwaukee. Preferring the rural life to city life, they moved to Lowell about 20 years ago. Andy worked for Signicast in Hartford for many years and was currently working at American Packaging in Columbus. He enjoyed working with his hands and learning how things worked. He applied his knowledge by using his imagination and skills to fabricate many things throughout his life. For example, he loved to grill so he made his own design and fabricated his own grill. Whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or walking his property, Andy loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed driving one of the boats for the Beaver Dam Must-Skis. More, than anything, he loved his wife and children.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Lowell; three children, Kyle Parbs of Lowell, Sarah (Andrew) LeMay of Madison, and Rachel Parbs of Lowell; his mother, Alta Parbs of Germantown; two brothers, Matt (Charlene) Parbs of Tampa and Bob (Laurel) Parbs of Menomonee Falls; Andy is further survived by his mother-in-law, Ruth Gasper; Nancy’s brothers and sister, Steve and Tammy, Greg, Debbie and Al, David and Sue, Arnie and Julie, and Gary and Connie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Parbs and his father-in-law, Kenneth Gasper.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)