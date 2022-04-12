Dec. 30, 1965—March 29, 2022

WAKEFIELD, MI – Andrew William Junget III, 56, of Wakefield, formerly of Rio, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home, in the comforting, loving care of his wife and friends.

Andrew was born on Dec. 30, 1965, in Melrose Park, IL, a son of Donna Louise (Bruce) and Andrew William Junget Jr.

He was employed as a machine technician at Clack Corporation in Windsor, Wisconsin.

On Jan. 5, 2018, Andrew married Kerry Lynn Rogers in Portage, Wisconsin.

Andrew is survived by his beloved wife, Kerry, Wakefield; two daughters: Teasha Junget (Ian), Wyocena, WI, and Lindsey Junget; five grandchildren: Hanna, Lucas, Kari, Judah and Jackson; a brother, Gerry (Kim) Junget, Rio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Kari Junget; and a sister, Diana Flower.

At his request, cremation has taken place.

A celebration of Andrew’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the home of Gerry and Kim Junget, W5394 Genrich Road, Rio, WI, 53960.

Expressions of affection in a charitable contribution in Andrew’s memory are suggested in lieu of flowers to Regional Hospice Services, 216 E. Aurora St., Ironwood, MI 49938.

Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc., in Wakefield, is assisting the family with their arrangements. To send online condolences please go to lakesidememorialchapel.com.