Andrew William Junget, Jr., 79, of Rio, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
He was Aug. 24, 1940 in Melrose Park, Ill., the son of Andrew and Gladys (Brockman) Junget. He graduated room Leyden High School in Franklin Park in 1958. Andy was united in marriage to Donna Bruce June 5, 1965. He enjoyed watching both his sons racing at the 151 speedway in Columbus. His hobbies consisted of wood carving, drawing, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as having good craftsmanship.
Survivors include sons, Andrew, III (Kerry), and Gerry (Kim) Junget; grandchildren, Lindsey, Teasha, Mike, Leah, Vicki, Jason, Amber, Samantha, Brandon, James (Josey); many great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard “Dick” (Astrid).
You have free articles remaining.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter, Diana; and granddaughter, Kari.
No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)