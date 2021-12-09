Andrews, Mary Ann

BARABOO - Mary Ann Andrews, age 65, of Baraboo, a retired sheriff's department sergeant, graduated to heaven on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 3:55 p.m.

How do you sum up a life in a few short paragraphs? The most beautiful thing in the world cannot be seen or touched but must be felt with the heart.

Mary touched the lives of many. Not only of family and friends, but also the inmates of the Sauk County Huber Center where she was a sergeant. In her firm and kind way, she counseled many inmates who never returned.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Roginski; mother, Margaret Roginski; brother, Charlie Roginski; and sister, Susie Korsoin.

She is survived by her husband, Ike Andrews; daughter, Rebecca (Kenny) Lack; stepchildren, Melody and Dan Ace, and Charlie and Kami Andrews; brothers, Mike (Jean) Roginski of Iowa, John (Debbie) Roginski of Racine, and Billy Roginski of Garlin, Texas; and six grandchildren, Angela Andrews, Kenneth Charles Lack III, Miley Lack, little Everley Lack, Alex Andrews, and Mitchell Andrews, who adored her; as well as many nieces and nephews, who also adored her.