Andrews, Ronald H.

BEAVER DAM - On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Ronald Hugh Andrews, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home with Melody holding his hand after a battle with cancer for the past 5 ½ years.

Ron was born in Fond du Lac on Dec. 12, 1938, the son of Harry and Hazel (Annis) Andrews. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Beaver Dam AMVETS. In his free time, Ron could be found golfing, fishing, and playing cards. He was devoted to and loved his grandchildren dearly.

Ron is survived by his loving partner and devoted caregiver, Melody McGowen; son, Mike (Erin) Andrews of North Fond du Lac, and their children, Mike Jr. (Brooke Adams) Andrews, Kate (Jeff Schmidt) Andrews and Megan (Zac) Knoll; daughter, Kristi (Jesse) Sook of Fond du Lac, and their children, Devin (Brittany Lange) Sook and Dylan (Calista Von Deprey) Sook; son, Dr. Brad (Kim) Andrews of Evergreen, Colo., and their children, Ben and Maia Andrews; brother, John (Donna) Andrews of Centralia, Wash.; nieces and nephews; Melody's children, Brian (Leah) and Heather McGowen; former wife and mother of his children, Jan (Bert Rohlinger) Andrews of Fond du Lac; his cat, CallieAnne, who gave joy and comfort through it all; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.