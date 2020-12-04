Andrle, Amy Sue (Bliefnick)

Amy was born Jan. 27, 1956, the daughter of Bob and Kate Neitman Bliefnick. On Aug. 4, 1979, Amy married the love of her life, Craig Andrle, in Waupun, where they raised their six children and many more who were unofficially adopted. On the family farm Amy was very involved in 4-H. She was also involved in The Rock River Riders Horse Club, the high school band and drama clubs, as well as dog training. Amy had a passion for art and music. She performed all across the midwest and her artwork adorns the walls of many family homes. She is fondly remembered by her siblings for creating rhymes on the spot while they did their chores. She will also be remembered for her love of puzzles, cats, as well as the way her face lit up when her grandchildren came to visit.