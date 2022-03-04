MAYVLLE—Angela T. Schwarze, age 85, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Matthew’s of Horicon with her family by her side.

A funeral service for Angela will be held on March 10:00 at 11:00 a.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Angela was born the daughter of Harold and Theresa (Sorgent) Holtz on August 23, 1936. In her spare time, Angela enjoyed doing hook-rugs, puzzles, and made differently crafts. She also loved playing cards with friends, especially sheepshead. She was also an avid bowler.

Angela is survived by her former husband David. Her childre: John (Salley) Schwarze, Sr. of Maine, Julie (David) Smith of Iron Ridge, Jeff (Mary) Schwarze of Oklahoma, and Joyce (Dennis) Landsee of Beaver Dam. Her grandchildren: Johnny Jr., Timothy, Toni, Joline, Sarah, Jennifer, Jessica, Jason, Jarrod, Christina, Brad, and Laura; 26 great-grandchildren and her sister Rosie (Ron) Martin of TX. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Martha and Mary Ann.

The family wishes to thank the care of Wisconsin for all their kindness and help. Thanks to Generations Hospice for the special care and attention and special thanks the Matthew’s of Horicon for all the love, friendship, and support. She will be missed by all.

