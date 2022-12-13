Angeline L. Andler

July 13, 1935—Dec. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Angeline “Angie” L. Andler, age 87 of Beaver Dam, formerly of Cambria and Madison, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Angie was born July 13, 1935 in Columbus, WI, daughter of the late Leroy Fischer and Adelia Fischer-Kuehn nee Callies.

Angie was educated in the Cambria School District, Class of 1953.

Upon graduation, she moved to Beaver Dam, where she was employed at Woolworths as a Window Trimmer and Stock Girl from 1953 until 1958.

In 1954, she wed Rodney Andler at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, by Rev. Kirsch.

In 1958, their son, Blaine Andler was born and the company business “Beaver Wrecking and Salvage” was formed. In 1982, she formed her own business: “Angie’s Lost & Found Airline Luggage Thrift Store”. She also managed enterprises at the Beaver Dam Mall. When son Blaine formed his own company, Beaver Service’s Inc., she became an Officer. During her early years, she was also employed at Field Enterprises, Mickelberry, Beaver Specialties, and Beaver Dam Raceway.

Survivors include her son, Blaine Andler of Beaver Dam; grandson, Dana (June “April”) Wille; brother, Lawrence (Lily) Fischer; godchildren: Shirley Neils, Lisa Fischer, Nathan Neils, Susie Neuman, and Cindy Callies; and further survived by her pet cats; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney in 2000; brothers, Harold and Eugene Fischer; parents; grandparents, William and Minnie Callies; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Angie will take place on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

If desired, memorials in Angie’s name may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

A special thank you goes out to Jan Jaehnke, Jolene Wille, and Rainbow Hospice from Johnson Creek for their care of Angie.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.