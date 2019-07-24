LYNDON STATION - Angeline Langer, age 92 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station. Burial will be at the Mauston City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Angeline was born August 15, 1926 in Kildare Township in Juneau County, the daughter of Peter and Eva (Pfeifer) Schneider. On January 22, 1944, she married Kenneth Langer in Beloit, Wisconsin. With her husband, she lived the life of a true farm wife and homemaker. Angeline helped with all the farm chores, raised 12 children, did all the cooking and made most of the families clothing. She was busy with raising, butchering and gathering, and selling eggs from the chickens; she had a green thumb and tended vegetable gardens and flower gardens raising roses and African violets. As the children got older, they too were drafted to help out on the farm with everything. Going to town in the back of a pickup truck possibly with a calf and a hay bale wasn’t uncommon. Angeline also made Kleenex box covers that looked like sofa couches and gave and sold these to many people near and far. Sunday’s with the Langer family were family days. Kind of a day off feeling with a wonderful chicken dinner or meat and potatoes, followed by a pie or cake. It could be said that the TV show, The Waltons, was based and modeled after the Langer family.
Angeline is survived by her loving children, Joan (Chuck) Moran, Carey Langer, Larry Langer, Barbara Barnes, Kathleen Turner, Dennis (Linda) Langer, Richard Langer, Bernadine (Steve) Lange, David Langer, Lisa (John) Graack, and Dale Langer; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, Clarence; grandsons, Victor Champlin and Brad Barnes; brothers, Peter and Jim Schneider; and sisters, Margaret Miller and Ethel Lally.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)