Nov. 8, 1933—Aug. 11, 2022

Angeline P. Riege was called home to the Lord on August 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was greeted by the love of her life, Orville Riege.

Angie was born the daughter of Jesse and Gertrude Rohde, on November 8, 1933, in the Town of Trenton. She married Orville Riege on November 9, 1957, at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Angie was a 1951 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Following high school, she was employed at Dr. Leatherberry as a secretary, and later worked at Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam. She then helped Orv achieve his goal of opening a grocery store with his good friend, Wally, naming it Orv & Wally’s. After this era in the business, she assisted Orv in running Orv’s United Foods. When Orv passed in 2000, he said, “Ang, keep on trippin’ and buy yourself a Cadillac.” While she didn’t buy the Cadillac, she certainly lived life to the fullest.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Angie loved spending time with family, no matter the gathering, especially this past June in Minocqua. She enjoyed playing various card games with good friends, and looked forward to their weekly outings. Angie always loved a good cocktail, especially her daily old fashioned. She took pride in taking care of her home and yard, which always looked pristine, even up until the day before she passed.

Angie is survived by her two sons: William (Brenda) Riege and Robert (Lorie) Riege of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Julie Sether (Scott) of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren: Blasia Riege (Austin Longfield), Jenna Sether (Anthony Schumann), and Maxwell Sether; step-grandchildren: TJ (Tammy) Sether, Benjamin (Alicia) Sether, Mat, Nick, and Kelly Uttech, all of Beaver Dam; as well as great-grandchildren; sisters: Audrey Rohde, Helen (Norman “Bud”) Kenning, Beverly Kossen all of Beaver Dam, and Betty Robinson of Wausau; She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orv; her parents; in-laws: Harry and Adela Riege; sister, Connie (Bob) Wepner; brothers: Cyril (Betty) Rohde, Floyd (Betty) Rohde; brothers-in-law: Ralph Riege and Raymond Kossen.

Visitation for Angie will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Angie will be deeply missed by her family, especially her infectious laugh and go with the flow attitude. To carry on her legacy, they will keep on trippin’ and live life to the fullest, just as she did.

