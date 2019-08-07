MAUSTON—Anira Irene Steffen Morrison, age 92 years young; was united with her Savior and beloved husband Bill on August 5, 2019; following a brief and sudden illness; while on vacation at her lake summer home near Iron River, Wisconsin.
Anira was born on October 5, 1926 at her home in Union Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Brandt) Steffen. At only a few months old, she and her family moved to the Steffen homestead in rural Elroy, followed by a move in 1940 to a farm in rural Mauston. Anira graduated from Mauston High School in 1943 and at the age of 17 went to Washington D.C. to do clerical work in the FBI building during World War II. Returning to Elroy, she began her bookkeeping career, first at Newman’s Warehouse in Elroy and then for the Necedah Pallet Company until her retirement in 1995.
On June 19, 1954 Anira was united in marriage to the love of her life William Morrison within the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Elroy and were blessed with 42 years of marriage. Due greatly to Anira’s love of farm life, she and Bill continued to live on and work the Morrison farm of rural Mauston; the farm she resided on until her death. On this farm, Anira and Bill raised their three children; Vicki, Denise, and Wesley. Anira was a dedicated mother and wonderful grandmother; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her last two years of life were greatly blessed by the birth of her two great-granddaughters. A very huge part of her life was her unshakable faith in God and dedication to her church, not only to her lifelong membership in the United Methodist Church of Elroy, but also her summer church in Iron River.
Anira is survived by her children, Vicki (James) McGowan of Lyndon Station, Denise (Andrew) Halada of Madison, and Wesley (Jeanne) Morrison of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jami (Derrick) Edwards of Reedsburg, Matthew McGowan of Lyndon Station, Joseph Halada of Madison, Richard (Brittney) Morrison of Chippewa Falls, and Kimberley Morrison of Withee; great-granddaughters, Arabella Edwards of Reedsburg and Madison Morrison of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she considered family. She will be missed by all that knew her and were recipients of her positive, giving, caring and loving nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Arthur and Edna Steffen, mother-in-law Antionette Morrison Robinson, brothers Lester and Vilas Steffen, and sister Lorraine Downing.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elroy, with Carla Von Haden officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Cemetery, rural Mauston. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
