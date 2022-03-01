Feb. 13, 1923—Feb. 26, 2022

MAYVILLE—Anita R. Clark, age 99, passed peacefully into God’s hands, surrounded by the love of her family, on February 26, 2022.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on March 14th at 12 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at the church. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Mayville.

Anita Rose Clark (nee Gruber) was born February 13, 1923 in Knowles, WI of Leo and Emma (Haller) Gruber.

On July 14, 1945 she married Richard Clark at St. Andrews Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI.

She attended Mayville High School, Dodge County and Oshkosh State Teachers College. She taught for many years in rural Lomira, WI and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mayville, WI.

Anita and Richard co-owned Clark’s Floral in Mayville with Herbert and Leona Clark. Herbert was Richard’s brother.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Luann Schaldenbrand) of Naples, FL, Keith (Dr. Jean Schoeni) of Lake Mills, WI, Karen (Dr. Mark) Storm of Manitou Springs, CO, and Kathryn (Richard) Metke of Mayville, WI. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Tracy (Curt) Serdynski, Luke Simson, Matt (Hannah) Retzkin-Simson and great-grandchildren Savannah and Aksel Serdynski.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1979, parents, sister Jane Gruber, brother Norman Gruber, and daughter-in-law Karen Clark (nee Urban).

She was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville, WI where she also served on the cemetery committee for many years.

Special thanks to the staff of Hope Senior Living in Lomira for the loving care and support shown to Anita and her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anita’s name to the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund or the Foundation Fighting Blindness at https://www.fightingblindness.org/.

We thank Koepsell Funeral Home who serves the family during this difficult time.

