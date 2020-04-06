Anita (Schuette) Kienast, 89, Merlin

MERLIN - Anita Kienast (Schuett), age 89, wife of Merlin Kienast, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Harvey and Selma (Lichtenberg) Schuett of rural Juneau.
Anita was confirmed and married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford, Wis. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1949.
In June of 1950, Anita married Merlin Kienast, son of August and Adelia Kienast of Horicon. Together, they owned and operated a feed and poultry business in Burnett and Sharon, Wis. They retired in 1972 and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis.
Their marriage was blessed with a son, Dennis. He preceded her in death in 2004, at the age of 52, due to cancer. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Schuett and Wilmer Schuett.
Anita is survived by her husband of 70 years, Merlin; daughter-in-law, Shirley (Rich) Jensen of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Dawn (Jonathon) Bock and Curtis (Penny) Kienast both of Tampa, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Kyra, Kaitlyn, Kyleigh and Kameron Bock, Carter, Cooper and Piper Kienast; her brother, Walton (Jeannie) Schuett of Fond du Lac, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family is asking that memorials be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. These memorials and cards of sympathy and support should be mailed to Randolph Health Services, 502 S. High St., Randolph, Wis. 53956, ATTN: Merlin Kienast.
Private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, with Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Peace Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wis.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
