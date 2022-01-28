BEAVER DAM—Ann M. Arndt, age 47, of Beaver Dam, and formerly of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Ann was born August 6, 1974, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Philip and Mary Hoopman. She grew up in Ripon and was a 1992 graduate of Markesan High School. She was previously employed by Alsum Farms and Produce of Friesland, WI. Ann married Brian Arndt of Waupun on July 16, 1993. Born to this union was two wonderful children, Monica and Justin. Ann and Brian later divorced. She was a devoted mother and a fun spirited person. She was a nerd for all Marvel and Star Wars, but most of all cared deeply for all those who touched her life in any way.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Monica Arndt and her son, Justin Arndt, both of Beaver Dam, WI; former husband, Brian Arndt of Waupun, WI; a brother, Timothy Hoopman of DeForrest; her father, Philip (Dolores) Hoopman of Neshkoro, WI; mother-in-law, Katherine Arndt; brother-in-law, Daniel Arndt; and sister-in-law, Debbe (Richard) Desjarlais all of Markesan, WI. Ann is further survived by step brothers: Shawn (Toni) Sullivan and Scott Sullivan; step sister, Shannon (Joel) Ver Duin; uncles and aunts: Chester (Jan) Goralski, Jr., Roger Hoopman, and Marcia (John) DeGrothy; dear nieces; nephews; cousins; longtime family friend, Robert Simmelink; and best friends: Jasmin Gruendeman and Abigail Casillas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Forrest) Sullivan; grandparents, Delmar and Clara Hoopman and Chester and Mary Goralski, Sr; an uncle, Ivan Hoopman; and aunts: Sandra (David) McWilliams and Georjean White.

Visitation for Ann M. Arndt will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

A memorial service for Ann will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with a family pastor officiating. Inurnment will take place at Garden of the Cross Cemetery in Ripon.

Holy Scripture of particular importance in Ann’s life is Matthew 11: 27-30.