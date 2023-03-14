Nov. 24, 1963—March 11, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Ann M. Hinkes-Rake, age 59, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from a short bout of aggressive cancer.

Ann was born on November 24, 1963 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Silverius and Joan (Yasger) Hinkes. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1981.

On November 12, 1994, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” A. Rake. For over 30 years, Ann worked as a hairdresser in Beaver Dam and cherished all the relationships she developed over the years with her clients. Recently, she enjoyed working at Green Valley Enterprises. Ann loved days filled with laughter and enjoyed spending her free time with family and friends.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Molly (Dominick Taylor) Hinkes; sister, Mary (Doug) Koepsell, Alex, Amanda, Bella, Jake, Samantha, Emmit, Rush; brother, John (Heather) Hinkes, Meredith, Jack (Jazz); special relatives: David (Lisa) Wegner and Paul (Debbie) Wegner; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on December 1, 2022; and other relatives.

In honoring Ann’s wishes, private family services will be held.

