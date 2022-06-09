April 2, 1942—May 27, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Ann Marie (Gulotta) Gissal, 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Ann was born April 2, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Jasper and Kathryn (Lentine) Gulotta. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary and Muldoon High.

Ann and Jeffrey T. Gissal were married on April 24th, 1965, during a spring snowstorm in Rockford, Illinois. Their love weathered the storm and they celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary this year. They lived in Rockford, Roscoe, and Medford up until 1986 when they moved to Wisconsin Dells, the hometown of Jeff where he currently still resides. Ann worked for the Wisconsin Dells School District and Bobber’s Restaurant, as a bookkeeper until she finally retired in 2019. Ann enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her favorite place to travel was Las Vegas. She had a strong presence, beautiful smile and heart of gold. She will be tremendously missed by many.

Ann was a supermom, the rock and compass of her family but also the “pseudo” mother to so many others throughout the years. Her thoughtful nature was impeccable. From a welcome home plant, to a card, or a loving text, she always seemed to have the perfect something for everyone. She was a dedicated mother to her five children and their spouses, and she especially loved being “Nana”. The special relationships she formed with each and every one of her nine grandchildren will forever be cherished by them. She loved to spend all holidays with her loved ones and was always the key to getting her large family together. Her superior cooking skills shined brightest on her favorite holiday, Christmas Eve. The spread included her famous spaghetti and meatballs, raviolis, and delicious cannoli.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey of Wisconsin Dells, WI; children and grandchildren: Jeffrey (Susan) /Carly, Caitlyn, Callee Gissal of Baraboo, WI, Marci (Jeff) /Max, JT Morris of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Tina Gissal of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Stephanie Gissal /Matthew and Jakob Crull of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Alex (Steffanie) /Lily, Bennett Gissal of Belleville, WI. Along with niece, Toni (Jeff) Wolf /Alexander Wolf; sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol Gulotta, Cindy Hornstein, Mary Gissal and Mary Ann Zapala, Bill and Chris Gissal, Judy and Rick Anderson, Wendy Gissal and Tom Belter; and many nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jasper and Kathryn Gulotta; brother, Alex Gulotta; brother-in-law, Paul Hornstein; and in-laws: Dr. Fredrick and Harriet Gissal.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up the Ann Gissal remembrance fund to be spread throughout the local community as Ann always loved to spread the love. P.O. Box 442 Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

