WISCONSIN DELLS—Ann Nate, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on January 29, 2023 after a long struggle with memory loss.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating, with a celebration of her life to follow. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Ann was born February 9, 1934 to Phillip and Florence (Wetmore) Walsh, the oldest of 10 siblings in the Walsh clan. She graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston and went on to nurses training in Rochester, MN. She worked as a nurse at the Dells Clinic for over 52 years caring for members of the Wisconsin Dells community. She loved being a nurse and helping people, and always greeted everyone with a smile. Her kindness and compassion were ever-present and she will be missed.

Upon her retirement from nursing, she was awarded a special Certificate of Merit for years of service from the State of Wisconsin, presented to her by State Representative Schulz. She also had the great honor of being a Grand Parade Marshall at the Annual Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival in 2016.

Ann is survived by her sons: Douglas (Tracey) Nate, Michael (Laura) Nate; daughter, Nancy (Michael Hansen) Nate; son, Charles Brecht; grandchildren: Jack, Patrick, Claire, and Daniel Nate. She is further survived by her sister, Liz (Howard) Stauss of Brookfield; brother, Pat (Barb) Walsh of Wisconsin Dells; sister-in-law, Gayle (Francis) Walsh of Lyndon Station; brother-in-law, Tom Robertson of Stoughton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Florence Walsh; sisters: Mary Klein, Agnes Robertson, and Joan Dixon and brothers: John, Michael, Francis, and James Walsh.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Oak Park Place, Autumn Lane Memory Care in Baraboo who treated Ann like family and provided wonderful care since 2016. Also, many thanks to St. Croix Hospice for providing additional excellent care for Ann in the last year of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dementia and Alzheimer’s research and St. Croix Hospice, online at www.stcroixhospice.com or Hospice Support Foundation, 7755 3rd St. N, Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55128.

