Anna Barrett, 90, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Anna Louise (Schooff) Barrett, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and residing in Asheville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles J. Barrett; her parents, Harry W. Schooff and Irene (Cash) Schooff; and her sister, Muriel (Schooff) Bruckelmeyer.
Anna was born in Portage, Wis. and moved to New Lisbon, Wis. in 1933, where her parents set up the Schooff Electric Shop on West Bridge Street. She attended New Lisbon High School, graduating in 1947. She attended Juneau County Normal School and became a teacher, starting in the Lodi schools and later teaching in the Mauston Schools. In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and together they raised six children.
She was the First Honored Queen of Bethel 46 of Jobs Daughters and served on its Guardian Counsel. She participated in many volunteer activities, including the Lioness Club and St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf, a passionate game of bridge, crafting, playing the piano and reading. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including summers at the "Dun Workin" cabin near Castle Rock Lake. Most recently, she had moved to Asheville, N.C. to be closer to family. Once settled in, she quickly obtained her local library card and joined a knitting club and bridge club.
She is survived by her six children: Gregory Alan Barrett (Joann), Charlestown, Ind., Terri Lynne (Barrett) Hanson, Mills River, N.C., Scott Charles Barrett (Sue), Green Bay, Wis., Tammy Barrett Wood (Russell), Asheville, N.C., Tracy Anne (Barrett) Truchon (Jim), Charlotte, N.C. and Patricia Ann (Barrett) MacAskill (Drew), Denver, Colo. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four (and one on the way) great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration will be held in New Lisbon, Wis. on July 24, 2020. Please visit the Hare Funeral Home website at www.harefuneralhome.com for an updated location and time. Service arrangements will be handled by Hare Funeral Home, New Lisbon, Wis.
