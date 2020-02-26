Anna E. Sorenson, 99, Hillsboro / New Lisbon

HILLSBORO/NEW LISBON - Anna E. Sorenson, age 99, of Hillsboro formerly of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Milestone Assisted Living in Hillsboro, Wisconsin where she has been a resident for the past 9 years. Anna was born March 2, 1920, the 4th child of Charles and Tereza (Lipnichun) Vesely of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Anna was employed by the New Lisbon State bank for 30 years and served as organist for Bethany Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was also one of the original founders of the New Lisbon Food Pantry. She also enjoyed traveling and reading. Anna's life was one that reflected community service, love of music and a deep love for her family.

Anna is survived by her son James (Alice) Crawford of Edgerton, WI, her daughter Pat (Charles) Erwin of Hillsboro, WI, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands (Harry Crawford and Don Sorenson), sisters Mary Koca and Vlasta Opas and brothers Charles and Frank Vesely.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place later. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church or Milestone Assisted Living. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.