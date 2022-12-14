Anna M. Colstad

June 4, 1927—Dec. 10, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Anna M. (Nondahl) Colstad, age 95, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in her own home, while with family.

Anna was the youngest child born on June 4, 1927, at the family farm in rural Lodi, WI to Peter and Anna O’Lena (Quam) Nondahl.

After high school graduation in 1945, she worked in Madison, WI as a receptionist at UW Hospital. Anna married her high school sweetheart and soulmate Cecil Colstad, also from Lodi, WI. In 1959, Anna and Cecil moved their family from Monroe, WI to Beaver Dam, WI. She worked for many years at American National Bank, Beaver Dam, WI.

Anna was a long-time member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, and enjoyed travelling, van camping, visiting all 50 states, most Canadian Provinces, and several special trips to visit relatives in Norway. She kept her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles, crypto quotes, Sudoku, Free Cell, and staying up to date on current events. She was always interested in other people and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Anna loved her family and was proud of each and everyone.

Anna is survived by her children: John (Sandy) Colstad of New Glarus, WI, Tom Colstad of Irma, WI, Mary (Phil) Colstad-Miller of Beaver Dam, WI; eight grandchildren: Kim (Dan) Colstad Hefty, Heidi (Joby) Hoff, Bill (Melissa) Colstad, Eric (Erica) Colstad, Joe (Jenny) Colstad, Jake (Ashley) Colstad, Jenna (Chris) Miller O’Neal, Kate (Eric Differt) Miller; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Colstad, her parents, three brothers: Joe, Art, and Bob, one sister Dorothy, an infant sister and brother, and daughter-in-law Sara Colstad.

A memorial gathering for Anna will take place on Monday, December 19, 2022 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.

If desired, memorials in Anna’s name may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, SSM Health at Home Hospice, or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of SSM Health at Home Hospice, Judy Bergeson/Sam Herringa, and Pastor Jim Wendt for their visits and prayers.

